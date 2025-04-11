Mikel Arteta hints that Havertz may still play for Arsenal this season

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Kai Havertz might still feature for Arsenal before the season ends as the attacker intensifies his recovery.

Initially, Havertz was expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious injury. This raised concerns for Arsenal, as they faced criticism for not signing a striker following his injury. The club was forced to rely on Mikel Merino to play as the number nine. Despite the unexpected change, Merino has made the most of his opportunities, scoring important goals and contributing to the team’s performances during this challenging period.

The return of Bukayo Saka from injury has also been a major positive for Arsenal. His recovery has given fans renewed optimism, and there is now a greater sense of confidence that the team will finish the season strongly. However, Arteta’s recent comments suggest that things could improve further on the fitness front for Arsenal, particularly in the form of Havertz’s potential return.

Arteta stated, as quoted by Standard Sport: “The mindset of those two is very similar, great injury history, great work ethic, desperate to get back playing as quick as possible – and a great medical staff as well to look after them. So hopefully we can have him [before the end of the season], but let’s wait. Once you get to the last stage of that rehab, you can understand how close or far you are to make that next step.” These comments reflect the club’s cautious optimism regarding Havertz’s recovery, and Arteta remains hopeful that he could be back in action sooner than expected.

Havertz is a key player for Arsenal, and his return before the season ends would be a significant boost for the team. His abilities and versatility are highly valued, and if he is fit to return, his contributions could make a big difference. Having him back would not only add more depth to the squad but also provide Arsenal with an additional goal-scoring threat, which could be crucial as they aim to secure a strong finish to the campaign.

