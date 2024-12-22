Mikel Arteta hints that Kai Havertz could be redeployed to another position

However, the dynamic has shifted significantly in recent weeks. Jesus has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting an impressive five goals in his last two games against Crystal Palace. This has cemented the Brazilian’s position as Arsenal’s first-choice striker, pushing Havertz out of the central attacking role he had been occupying.

In the latest match against Crystal Palace, Havertz was deployed in a deeper role behind Jesus, rather than leading the line. This marked a return to midfield for the German, a position in which he initially struggled after joining Arsenal. While Havertz has proven himself to be a versatile player, his recent positional shift raises questions about how Arteta will utilise him going forward.

Arteta, when asked about Havertz’s role after the game, acknowledged the German’s adaptability and hinted at his value in multiple positions. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“He can be, he can play in any of the two pockets. Especially with the way they play as well, and what we expected to have a player like him, we wanted to do something else. It wasn’t going to work because of the way they set up, so I had to change it, but overall, he’s a player who can play well in many areas.”

Havertz’s ability to contribute in various roles makes him an asset to the team, but it also means he must consistently perform wherever he is deployed to ensure his place in the starting XI. With Jesus now delivering goals regularly, it appears Havertz will have to embrace his midfield responsibilities once again.

For Havertz, the challenge will be to adapt and excel in whatever role Arteta assigns him. His willingness to perform in different positions and his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively will be critical to his success at Arsenal. Fans will be eager to see if he can solidify his place in the squad as Jesus continues to lead the line with confidence.