Mikel Arteta hints that the Arsenal focus is to change to outgoings

Mikel Arteta has told reporters that Arsenal are set to analyse which squad players are unlikely to feature heavily in the upcoming season ‘and be fair to them’.
We’ve moved to bring in four signings already this summer, whilst closing in on a deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko to follow Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City also, whilst the only departure thus far has come in the shape of Alexandre Lacazette.
The manager has now told reporters at the club’s latest friendly win over Orlando that his side are set to analyse the fringe players of the squad.
Arsenal manager Arteta on next steps on the market after Zinchenko: “We have to make some decisions on the players that we're not going to be using consistently and be fair with them”. ⚠️⚪️🔴 #AFC
“That's a process that is going to start very soon”. pic.twitter.com/9IndEYiMuH
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022
Once Zinchenko arrives, he will bring competition for both the left-back role and the central midfield areas, and certain players may want to consider the ramifications of that.
Nuno Tavares seems to be reluctant to leave thus far, but he would probably benefit from a loan away from the club, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe and Bernd Leno must already be figuring out what is best for them after losing their roles in the side in recent seasons. Reiss Nelson is another amongst uncertainty, but he still has plenty of potential, and could well get one last chance at the club.
Whose role in the team is most under threat by the prominent signing of Zinchenko?
Patrick
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Surely to goodness, an analysis of players considered to be surplus to requirements should have been carried out by our Management team some time ago?
Exactly, just what I was thinking, isn’t it a bit late now to be considering players who are surplus to requirements.
Graddad, why could we do an analysis and later pay them to leave! That’s the trend of late for transfer outs, clubs will be hovering around to our so not good enough/Surplus players and apparently our manager is making an effort in devaluing players. IMO Arteta should not coming out saying that, do it quitely don’t let potential suitors know that you don’t rate your players. Else who will come with $15 000000 when they can wait and get them for either fee or peanuts?
*free
I’m sure they know which players they want to move on, but perhaps it hints at a lack of interest in those players? I can’t imagine we work in a system where it’s one focus at a time.
It’s odd – do we actively have to sell our players (as opposed to other clubs coming to us and inquiring)?
Let’s hope that we can shift a few as there hasn’t been much interest so far apart from Leno and Bellerin
I still think we need another striker and a dm and given our outlay already we will need sales to allow us to achieve this
My hopes are xhaka, pepe, anm, bellerin & Leno out with maddison and toney in, I know I’m asking with maddison but we need quality if we are going to compete with the top 3