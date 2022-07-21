Mikel Arteta hints that the Arsenal focus is to change to outgoings

Mikel Arteta has told reporters that Arsenal are set to analyse which squad players are unlikely to feature heavily in the upcoming season ‘and be fair to them’.

We’ve moved to bring in four signings already this summer, whilst closing in on a deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko to follow Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City also, whilst the only departure thus far has come in the shape of Alexandre Lacazette.

The manager has now told reporters at the club’s latest friendly win over Orlando that his side are set to analyse the fringe players of the squad.

Arsenal manager Arteta on next steps on the market after Zinchenko: “We have to make some decisions on the players that we're not going to be using consistently and be fair with them”. ⚠️⚪️🔴 #AFC “That's a process that is going to start very soon”. pic.twitter.com/9IndEYiMuH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022

Once Zinchenko arrives, he will bring competition for both the left-back role and the central midfield areas, and certain players may want to consider the ramifications of that.

Nuno Tavares seems to be reluctant to leave thus far, but he would probably benefit from a loan away from the club, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe and Bernd Leno must already be figuring out what is best for them after losing their roles in the side in recent seasons. Reiss Nelson is another amongst uncertainty, but he still has plenty of potential, and could well get one last chance at the club.

Whose role in the team is most under threat by the prominent signing of Zinchenko?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…