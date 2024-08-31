Mikel Arteta hits out at inconsistency of decisions after Arsenal draw against Brighton

Mikel Arteta is unhappy with the lack of consistency in decision-making in the Premier League after more drama cost Arsenal two points against Brighton this afternoon.

The Gunners were leading the game 1-0 before Declan Rice was sent off for a second bookable offence when the referee deemed him to have delayed the restart of play.

It was the softest of yellow cards, and the sending-off hurt Arsenal, who eventually conceded an equalising goal.

Earlier in the game, a Brighton player kicked the ball out of play after the referee’s whistle had blown, but they were not cautioned, even though they should have been.

The decision to send Rice off has been met with widespread criticism, and Mikel Arteta admits it is frustrating when decisions are not consistent.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“If it happens throughout the game in a consistent way, that is fine. But it did not happen. In the first half, there are a number of occasions where they kick the ball away and nothing happened. So it is the inconsistency.

“Especially because it is in an area where it is not critical and on top of that if you make that call you have to give a red card [to Joel Veltman] as well. If we have to play with 10 then they have to play with 10 because it is a red card for Veltman.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It hurts to be on the wrong end of inconsistent decisions, and the Premier League must do better in ensuring consistency.

