Mikel Arteta hits out at VAR again after the West Ham match

Mikel Arteta has criticized VAR once again after his team conceded a controversial goal against West Ham.

The Spanish manager was furious when his team lost to Newcastle United weeks ago due to a similar goal situation. In the recent match against West Ham, the ball seemed to have gone out of play before their opener, but the goal was allowed to stand.

This incident has sparked renewed controversy and become a focal point in the ongoing debate around VAR and its numerous inconsistencies.

After the game, Arteta discussed the technology, though not as harshly as he did after the loss to Newcastle United.

The Spanish gaffer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘If the technology we have at the moment is not good enough to give us that answer (of whether the ball went out), what we have to do is, without that, win the game.

‘I haven’t seen it. They’re saying it’s not conclusive. It’s a shame that with the technology we have, it’s not that clear so we can say whether it’s out or in.

‘It’s done. It’s gone. There’s nothing we can do about it now.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

VAR’s inconsistencies are here to stay and we have to deal with it for as long as possible.

Our players should know this now and should be eager to work hard and win games regardless.

We did well against the Hammers, but they played their game to perfection and deserved something from the match.

