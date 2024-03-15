Mikel Arteta hopes his connections can help Arsenal sign La Liga midfielder

Martin Zubimendi is currently a highly sought-after player, with several clubs expressing interest in signing the Spanish midfielder.

Zubimendi has been delivering exceptional performances in midfield for Real Sociedad, establishing himself as one of the standout players in their squad. His impressive displays have attracted attention from larger clubs, and a move to a bigger club next season seems likely.

Arsenal has been monitoring Zubimendi’s progress for at least two seasons, but he opted to remain with Real Sociedad last summer. However, with the current season coming to a close, he may be open to a transfer, and Arsenal is eager to secure his services.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, they face stiff competition from Bayern Munich, a formidable club with significant resources and a strong reputation in European football.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Mikel Arteta is aware of the challenge posed by Bayern Munich, acknowledging their status as one of Europe’s established elites. However, he hopes to leverage his connections and persuade Zubimendi to choose a move to the Emirates Stadium over Bayern Munich.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Jorginho not getting any younger and Thomas Partey always injured, we need a new midfielder to add to our group and make it stronger.

We need a midfielder like Zubimendi to be in the squad by next term as a replacement for one of them.

