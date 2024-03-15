Mikel Arteta hopes his connections can help Arsenal sign La Liga midfielder

Martin Zubimendi is currently a highly sought-after player, with several clubs expressing interest in signing the Spanish midfielder.
Zubimendi has been delivering exceptional performances in midfield for Real Sociedad, establishing himself as one of the standout players in their squad. His impressive displays have attracted attention from larger clubs, and a move to a bigger club next season seems likely.
Arsenal has been monitoring Zubimendi’s progress for at least two seasons, but he opted to remain with Real Sociedad last summer. However, with the current season coming to a close, he may be open to a transfer, and Arsenal is eager to secure his services.
Despite Arsenal’s interest, they face stiff competition from Bayern Munich, a formidable club with significant resources and a strong reputation in European football.
According to a report on Sport Witness, Mikel Arteta is aware of the challenge posed by Bayern Munich, acknowledging their status as one of Europe’s established elites. However, he hopes to leverage his connections and persuade Zubimendi to choose a move to the Emirates Stadium over Bayern Munich.
Just Arsenal Opinion
With Jorginho not getting any younger and Thomas Partey always injured, we need a new midfielder to add to our group and make it stronger.
We need a midfielder like Zubimendi to be in the squad by next term as a replacement for one of them.
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Just Sign the lad and stop the pussy footing.
I would argue we actually need 2 midfielders;
a B2B midfielder
a DM
The 2nd midfielder hopefully is versatile enough to play both positions if called upon.
Add a finisher in the striker position, shift Jesus to backup striker/RW and we are good to go. You could also say Havertz has done better than Jesus in scoring goals and impact up top.
We should be able to complete these transfers, especially with some of the player sales we will make this Summer.
Tierney
Partey
Nketiah
Nelson (possibly off to Brighton)
ESR (maybe)
Vieira (I would say he’s luxury and not necessary)
We can do some good business in sales and spending, over to you Edu.
I agree with you, but I think we should keep Vieira. He has shown flashes of potentials waiting to develop. Besides, if you sell him now, it’s likely to be at a huge discount.
I think we should also expect some cash inflows from the likely sales of Lokonga and Tavares,