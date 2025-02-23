Mikel Arteta hopes the pain of losing to West Ham helps Arsenal win their next game

Losing any Premier League game can be a significant setback for a club, but when a team is chasing the league title, the impact is even more profound. Arsenal has been closely following Liverpool for much of this season and, initially, they were not overly concerned about the absence of a striker when Kai Havertz was first injured. However, the Gunners are now feeling the consequences of not having a recognised striker in their squad, and it has become increasingly difficult for them to win games.

In their most recent Premier League fixture, West Ham defeated Arsenal, further highlighting the challenges the team is facing. The loss to the Hammers has left them hoping to bounce back with a positive result against Nottingham Forest in their next match. Arsenal fans, understandably, are upset with the team’s recent performances, and the players themselves are equally disappointed. The defeat to West Ham has angered the squad, but manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful that the frustration will drive them to perform better and secure a win in their upcoming fixture.

Speaking about the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, Arteta said via Arsenal Media:

“We have to go through the pain of defeat and a big part of the performance as well. That’s what we’re going to need on Wednesday, to put in a different performance and win the game. Let’s go through the pain; let’s analyse, look at ourselves in the mirror and on Monday we go again.”

The Gunners’ focus will be on learning from their mistakes, both as a team and individually, and using the defeat to fuel their desire for a better performance in their next game. Arteta acknowledged that recovering from such a loss will be difficult, both physically and psychologically, but he urged his players to use the pain of defeat as motivation.

“We would have a hard time getting back to shape in the next game, and we need to work hard to psychologically get over losing to West Ham,” Arteta added.

As Arsenal look to regain their form and push for the title, the challenge will be to put the loss behind them, stay focused, and work hard to ensure they come away with the three points against Nottingham Forest.