Mikel Arteta hopes the pain of losing to West Ham helps Arsenal win their next game

Losing any Premier League game can be a significant setback for a club, but when a team is chasing the league title, the impact is even more profound. Arsenal has been closely following Liverpool for much of this season and, initially, they were not overly concerned about the absence of a striker when Kai Havertz was first injured. However, the Gunners are now feeling the consequences of not having a recognised striker in their squad, and it has become increasingly difficult for them to win games.
In their most recent Premier League fixture, West Ham defeated Arsenal, further highlighting the challenges the team is facing. The loss to the Hammers has left them hoping to bounce back with a positive result against Nottingham Forest in their next match. Arsenal fans, understandably, are upset with the team’s recent performances, and the players themselves are equally disappointed. The defeat to West Ham has angered the squad, but manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful that the frustration will drive them to perform better and secure a win in their upcoming fixture.
Speaking about the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, Arteta said via Arsenal Media:
“We have to go through the pain of defeat and a big part of the performance as well. That’s what we’re going to need on Wednesday, to put in a different performance and win the game. Let’s go through the pain; let’s analyse, look at ourselves in the mirror and on Monday we go again.”
The Gunners’ focus will be on learning from their mistakes, both as a team and individually, and using the defeat to fuel their desire for a better performance in their next game. Arteta acknowledged that recovering from such a loss will be difficult, both physically and psychologically, but he urged his players to use the pain of defeat as motivation.
“We would have a hard time getting back to shape in the next game, and we need to work hard to psychologically get over losing to West Ham,” Arteta added.
As Arsenal look to regain their form and push for the title, the challenge will be to put the loss behind them, stay focused, and work hard to ensure they come away with the three points against Nottingham Forest.
Well losing twice to Newcastle and getting knocked out of the cup didn’t snap them out of it so nothing will.
We had basically a fully fit squad at Newcastle and looked like the Wet Spam debacle. Awful.
No it didn’t!
We won’t get as anything at forest!
Like merson said I out of 12 remaining games I think we will lose 7/8 of them.
Tough couple of months coming 😡
Clutching at short straws.
Where does he think the fire power is going to come from? A team with no striker and seem to have instructions to walk the ball into the net!!!!!
Arteta has NEVER been the manager to take this team forward. For the Owners to be happy with him, he must be making them smile all the way to the bank; after all, it is on record their saying that they did not own Arsenal for trophies.
Arsenal fans still going to the Emirates, must be commended for braving to watch the mediocrity Arteta has instilled into the minds of Arsenal players.
At one time, the club was known for playing boring football. This time around, the it is going to be known for clueless football.
Boring clueless.
We knew by winning yesterday was an absolute must for us. How could they not be totally up for the game? So many bad performances even have me questioning their quality and winning mentality. Forget the injuries, no excuse for the ones that played.
100% correct and it felt like they just went through the motions.
Just can’t figure how a team loses four attacking players to long term injuries, two of them for the season, and they go through the January window without getting a single player. Just incredible!
And I’m just wondering where to put the blame. But I remember Arteta screaming that the team needed “help”:at the front end.
So is it possible that the board refused to give him the help? Or is it the absence of. Edu having its effect. It’s all so baffling and annoying for us supporters who make so much emotional investment into loving this club
Using the pain of losing to inspire his team – sign number ONE that the manager is running out of ideas and out of his depth.
Face it fellow Arsenal fans, we could win our next ten games and we still won’t win the League.
That ship has well and truly sailed. And anyone who actually believes we can win the Champions League, Oh dear…..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps Liverpool’s win at City and their march towards the Title will ring down the curtain on”obsession possession” introduced some time ago by Pep and followed assiduously by his assistants including Arteta.Who knows, our Manager may revert to a more conventional direct approach next season and with it make Arsenal an attractive team to watch and support again.We can only dream.