Mikel Arteta hopes to have injured Arsenal duo back in one month

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes have taken a significant hit due to the loss of their key attackers, a factor that could ultimately cost them the crown this season.

Mikel Arteta’s squad is packed with talent, but their forward line has been severely weakened by injuries to their most influential players. The Gunners have been forced to cope without their best attacking options, which has made winning games far more difficult. At least two of their injured forwards are not expected to return before the end of the season, leaving Arsenal in a challenging position as they try to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, there is a glimmer of hope. According to Standard Sport, Arsenal could welcome back Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at the start of April. Both players have been working hard on their rehabilitation in recent weeks, and their progress has been encouraging. While Arsenal remain cautious about rushing them back too soon, the club is optimistic that they are not far from returning to full fitness.

Saka and Martinelli have been crucial to Arsenal’s attack over the past few seasons, and their absence has been sorely felt. Their pace, creativity, and ability to score goals provide a cutting edge that Arsenal have struggled to replicate in their absence. The team’s recent struggles in front of goal highlight just how much they rely on these two stars to break down stubborn defences and create match-winning moments.

While their return would provide a massive boost, Arsenal must ensure they remain in contention for the title until then. Dropping too many points before Saka and Martinelli are back could make it impossible for them to catch Liverpool, no matter how well they perform in the final stretch of the campaign.

Arsenal’s squad depth is being tested, and it is now up to the rest of the team to step up and keep their title challenge alive. If they can do so, the return of Saka and Martinelli could give them the firepower needed to push for glory in the closing weeks of the season.