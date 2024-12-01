Mikel Arteta in dreamland “The first 30 minutes was spectacular!”

Mikel Arteta in dreamland with Arsenals attacking credibility

The Arsenal hammered The Irons to move within six points of Liverpool above them at the top of the table to reignite their title hopes once again.

The Merseysider’s are yet to play their match today against Manchester City, however if City beat Arne Slot’s side the six point gap will remain as it is seeing The Gunners close the deficit, even if a draw is achieved. It will still be seven instead of nine.

Returning to yesterday’s action Arsenal blasted West Hame 5-2 with apparent ease inside 90 minutes worth of pulsating epic action.

It was the first time all season that The Gunners reached five goals in two consecutive matches all season following the 5-1 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in the week.

Gabriel stunningly fired Arsenal into the lead after ten minutes with a cracking header of his from a Bukayo Saka corner.

Just before the half hour mark Leandro Trossard doubled the goods, with Saka’s low cross beating the keeper the Belgium man tucked the ball into a nearly empty net.

Moments later Martin Odegaard flew in his first goal since returning last month from injury from the penalty spot.

Kai Havertz then caught The Hammers defence napping before striking in a one of one with ex Arsenal keeper Lukas Fabianski, witnessing the Red North Londoner’s score four times in 36 minutes.

Wan Bissaka pulled one back for The Hammers in the 38th minute burying his effort from close range into David Raya’s near bottom left corner.

In a quick show of attack Emerson whipped in a brilliant free-kick from outside the box halving the beating.

Sooner rather than later Arsenal reinstated their three goal advantage seeing Saka scorch in another penalty, and with that the game was wrapped up!

A laid back Mikel Arteta congratulated his side’s relentless rounds of ammunition which saw no limits: “I think the first 30 minutes was spectacular, the quality, the understanding, the purpose and how the boys played and competed, it was second to none. You score three great goals, take control of the game, score the fourth one and then, we could probably not maintain that level.

The Spaniard further declared:” We conceded a very sloppy goal, take the kick-off, backwards, conceded the free-kick, 4-2 and suddenly it’s like game on. But after that the

fifth goal gives us a lot of composure and control in the second half, we could play a very different game that was much suited for us than the game they wanted to play.”

Arteta delivered further praise to his side who are back in the title race again:” Big credit to the boys you know, the team is flowing, the energy is there, a lot of quality, you have to play the game in different ways today, we’ve done it.”

It looks like the Arsenal of old has returned!

Liam Harding

