Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal is not following Manchester City’s results

Arsenal went into their match against Everton knowing the pressure had increased after Manchester City had already played and won, briefly sending the Manchester club to the top of the Premier League table. That result meant Arsenal were no longer in control of events before kick-off and had no choice but to respond with a victory of their own.

The Gunners had been widely expected to win the fixture regardless, yet the context changed significantly once City collected three points. Had their rivals dropped points, the pressure would have been reduced, but instead, Arsenal were forced to perform knowing that anything less than a win would leave them trailing. As things stand, Arsenal now hold only a two-point advantage, a margin they are fully aware is fragile.

Pressure From Rivals

Manchester City’s strong run of form has not gone unnoticed. Arsenal supporters are acutely aware of the threat posed by Pep Guardiola’s side, who possess both the squad depth and experience required to overtake rivals during the latter stages of a title race. The fine margins at the top of the table mean that every result is scrutinised, particularly when City continue to collect points consistently.

That reality is why many Arsenal fans had hoped City would slip up. Instead, the citizens maintained their momentum, reinforcing the belief that the title race remains wide open. From the outside, the pressure appears intense, but inside the Arsenal camp, there is a deliberate effort to shut out that noise and concentrate solely on their own performances.

Arteta Emphasises Focus

Mikel Arteta has been clear that his players must not become distracted by what is happening elsewhere. The manager believes that focusing on external results can be damaging over the course of a long and demanding season. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “We are not looking at that (Man City’s results). I know you guys do.

“The only thing we can control is our own performance and results and we know how long it’s going to be and how tough is this league. That’s it.

“Enjoy every day. Do your best and see what we’re going to get.”

Arteta’s message reflects a desire for calm and consistency. While the pressure from City is undeniable, Arsenal’s approach remains centred on their own standards, trusting that sustained focus will determine where they finish when the season finally concludes.