Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal wants to maintain winning run against Crystal Palace

Arsenal may inadvertently assist Liverpool in securing the Premier League title tonight if they fail to secure a victory against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool, who are not scheduled to play until the weekend, will be watching closely as they hope Arsenal drop points against Palace, potentially handing the Reds the title before they even take to the pitch.

Despite this scenario, Arsenal remains fully focused on its ambitions. The team is committed to maintaining its winning momentum, particularly as it prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final next week. The Gunners have made clear their intent to compete seriously for European glory, and their recent performances reflect that determination.

Liverpool is currently just one win away from being crowned champions of England. With this in mind, the title race appears to be all but over, and Arsenal are undoubtedly aware of the implications. Nevertheless, this does not suggest they will take the upcoming match lightly or rest key players ahead of their European fixture.

Manager Mikel Arteta has reiterated the importance of consistency and focus, regardless of the external circumstances or pressure. As reported by Mirror Football, Arteta emphasised his team’s intent to continue performing at their highest level. He stated:

“Our incentive will be to win the game and continue with the run we’re in right now. The rest we can’t control.”

The manager’s comments underline Arsenal’s professional mindset as they approach the closing stages of the season. There is a clear emphasis on doing their part by concentrating on their own matches and ensuring a strong finish, irrespective of the wider implications for the title race.

As the Premier League campaign draws to a close, Arsenal are evidently determined to compete on all fronts, both domestically and in Europe, and to maintain their form until the final whistle of the season.