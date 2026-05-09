Mikel Arteta
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Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will deliver against PSG

Arteta at Champions League press conference

Mikel Arteta is aware PSG are a difficult opponent as Arsenal prepare for a Champions League final against the French champions, although he remains confident his side will be ready to compete and aim for victory.

PSG eliminated Arsenal at the semi-final stage last season, and the Gunners are hoping to secure revenge should the two sides meet again in the final. The Parisians have also shown an ability to improve in the second half of the campaign, despite inconsistent league phase form similar to previous seasons, when they went on to win the competition.

PSG scoring against Arsenal
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PSG threat and knockout stage strength

PSG have built a reputation for growing stronger in the knockout rounds, and although their league phase performances have sometimes been uneven, they have consistently found ways to eliminate top opposition on their route to another final. Their attacking quality is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous in European football.

Arsenal will need to be at their very best to compete with PSG’s forward line, which has been in excellent form, and the final is expected to be a major test of tactical discipline and defensive organisation for Arteta’s team.

Arsenal vs PSG
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arteta’s confidence ahead of final

As reported by Arsenal Media, Arteta expressed confidence in his squad while acknowledging the difficulty of the challenge, stating:

“It is what it is. We knew the level of the opposition that we had to face, either way, Bayern Munich or PSG. We know the quality that they have, and that’s it. But obviously, we’re also very confident that when we get to that moment, we’re going to deliver what we need to.”

The Arsenal manager’s comments underline the belief within the squad that they can compete at the highest level, even against one of Europe’s most prolific attacking sides, and reinforce the sense of confidence heading into the decisive fixture overall

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