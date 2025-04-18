Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s match against Ipswich is a big game

Arsenal takes on Ipswich Town in the Premier League this weekend in what will be their first domestic match since their impressive Champions League triumph over Real Madrid.

While that win has Gunners fans dreaming of European glory, the Premier League title looks increasingly out of reach. Arsenal seems to have accepted that they will not catch Liverpool, who could be crowned champions in just a couple of weeks if results go their way.

However, this match still matters for both teams, even if for very different reasons. Ipswich Town is fighting for survival and could be relegated this weekend if other results go against them. They know this is one of their final chances to stay alive in the top flight, and they are expected to put up a fierce fight at home, regardless of the quality of the opponent.

Despite the circumstances, Mikel Arteta has no intention of taking his foot off the gas. The Arsenal manager is determined to keep his side focused on winning matches in the league as well as maintaining their momentum in Europe. Dropped points by Liverpool could still open up an unexpected opportunity, so Arsenal must continue to push until the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Arsenal Media ahead of the match, Arteta said:

“I understand where they are at the moment and they’re playing at home and as you said, it’s one of the few chances that they have [to survive].

“But for us it’s a big game, we need to start to win football matches in the Premier League to at least maintain the position that we are in and to push into the last few games with some hope.”

This will be a high-stakes encounter for both clubs. Ipswich will look to go down swinging, while Arsenal must avoid complacency and approach this match with full focus. Underestimating a desperate opponent would be a huge mistake. The Gunners will need a solid performance to come away with all three points.