Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s pre-season revolved around where they are now

Arsenal are on the brink of winning multiple trophies this season, and their impressive form has been driven by careful planning rather than chance. The Gunners have performed consistently well and now appear closer than ever to lifting silverware, something many observers believe has been long overdue, given their progress in recent years.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have been elevated to a new level over the last few terms. The team have shown greater maturity, cohesion and resilience, particularly in the last few months, where strong collective performances have become the norm. Their position across competitions reflects that growth, and there is a growing sense that this campaign could finally reward the work that has been put in behind the scenes.

Preparation behind Arsenal’s rise

Arteta does not believe Arsenal’s current standing is a coincidence. Instead, it is the result of clear objectives set before the season began and a focused approach during pre-season. The groundwork laid during that period has shaped the mentality of the squad and ensured that the players understood what was expected of them from the outset.

Arsenal approached the campaign with the intention of competing at the highest level and pushing for success in every competition. That mindset has translated into performances on the pitch, where belief and consistency have been evident. The manager’s emphasis on preparation has allowed the team to deal with pressure more effectively and maintain their standards during demanding moments.

Arteta reflects on season ambitions

Following Arsenal’s recent win against Sunderland, Arteta spoke about the club’s journey so far and the importance of planning. Speaking according to Sky Sports, he said:

“Before pre-season started. We started to prepare everything with the intention to be where we are and make sure the players are convinced we’re going to achieve it.

“Then go day by day, that’s it.”

Those remarks underline why Arsenal’s form has not come as a surprise internally. The club are now seeing the benefits of their early work, and while the season is not yet complete, their preparation and belief suggest they are well placed to see it through. If they maintain their focus, Arsenal could turn promise into tangible success before the campaign draws to a close.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…