Mikel Arteta insists he is happy with struggling Arsenal star

Eberechi Eze made a bright start to life as an Arsenal player, but recent performances suggest he is finding it more difficult to impose himself as matches progress. His technical ability and creative instincts were among the key reasons Arsenal brought him in after his spell at Crystal Palace, and expectations surrounding him remain high. However, with the step up in competition and the pressure that comes with representing a top club, Eze is now under increased scrutiny.

When he was introduced during Arsenal’s recent match against Fulham, many supporters expected him to change the flow of the game and help break down the Cottagers’ defence. Instead, his influence proved limited, and the creative spark he is known for did not fully materialise. This has raised questions about his adaptation to the team’s tactical demands and the higher level of responsibility placed upon him.

The Growing Expectation

With Martin Odegaard injured and unavailable until next month, Eze has been called upon to take on a greater creative role within the side. Arsenal’s plan in bringing him to the club was partly to ensure there was another player capable of driving the team’s attacking rhythm when Odegaard is absent. At Crystal Palace, Eze was the focal point of their play, often operating with greater freedom. At Arsenal, however, the expectations are far higher, and the need to perform consistently against stronger opposition has quickly become apparent.

Supporters are looking for Eze to step up and deliver performances that match his reputation, while also adjusting to Mikel Arteta’s structured and demanding system. The pressure to perform is similar to what Viktor Gyökeres is also experiencing, with both players working to justify the club’s faith in their abilities.

Arteta’s Perspective

Following Arsenal’s victory over Fulham, Arteta was asked about Eze’s form and influence. His response reflected a balance of support and constructive assessment. As quoted by Metro Sports, he said, “He had his moments today, he put Viktor once or twice through in really good spaces and that maybe if it finished in a goal it would’ve looked a bit different. But I’m very happy with what he’s doing and we can use him in different positions. Today we used him in that one and we can carry on trying to improve.”

Arteta’s remarks show that he continues to trust Eze’s potential and believes the player can adapt to multiple roles within the squad. For Eze, the coming weeks will be crucial in proving that he can handle the demands of life at Arsenal and become the creative influence the team needs in Odegaard’s absence. The pressure is significant, but with persistence and confidence, he has the chance to establish himself as an important figure in Arteta’s plans.

