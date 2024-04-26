Mikel Arteta insists his team is ready to go against Spurs despite having less rest

Tottenham last played a match on April 13th, on the other hand, the Gunners played against Chelsea three days ago, which means they will have had just a few days of rest before facing Spurs on Sunday.

Arsenal is eager to compete for the Premier League title this season, making the game against Spurs a must-win for them.

Despite not having much rest, Arsenal has momentum, and their away form has been superb since the start of 2024.

This makes them favourites to win the game, and Arteta has no doubt that his players will give their best, regardless of whether they have had enough rest or not.

When asked if he would rather have two weeks off or four games in the same period of time, Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:’I don’t know.

‘What I can tell you is that the boys are going to be fully ready to go to play against a great opponent.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs will be formidable opponents, but it is a derby, and it usually does not count whether we have rested enough or not.

We expect our players to play their hearts out on the pitch and achieve a victory at all costs.

