Mikel Arteta insists that he is working hard to keep hold of Liverpool and Man Utd target

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal is doing all that they can to tie Bukayo Saka down to a long term deal.

Saka has been one of the breakout stars of Arsenal this season and he has scored three goals and provided nine assists in a stunning campaign.

The teenager has been moved to left-back in recent months after Arsenal’s defenders suffered injuries and loss of form and he has adapted well.

Arteta knows how important the player is and has urged the club to tie him down to a new deal.

Fans are still worried that the club might let him slip through their grasp and they are eager to know the progress being made in terms of negotiations over a new deal.

Speaking ahead of their cancelled game against Manchester City, Mikel Arteta maintained that the club is committed to keeping hold of the youngster and that they are doing all that they can to keep him at the Emirates.

He said as quoted by the Mail: ‘The club is doing what it has to do and is having conversations. [Hopefully] we’ll get it resolved.’

Saka is fast becoming one of the team’s most important players and Arteta knows he will be key member of the squad as he looks to rebuild the Gunners.