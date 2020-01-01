Mikel Arteta does not want Granit Xhaka to leave this winter.

Mikel Arteta has maintained his stance on the future of Granit Xhaka as the midfielder continues to be linked with a move away.

Xhaka has reportedly agreed to join Hertha Berlin in this transfer window with Arsenal holding up the move.

The Germans are doing all they can to complete the move, but Arsenal seems to want to keep him much longer.

Arteta has insisted from day one that he loved the Swiss midfielder and wants him to stay, however, Xhaka has been non-committal.

Arteta was recently asked again if he wanted Xhaka to remain and reiterated his desire to keep him at the Emirates.

When questioned on Xhaka’s future Arteta replied, per Talksport: “I hope not.

“He played at Bournemouth, he played really well, he was very committed, he played a really good game.

“After the game he started to feel ill. He had a temperature and he wasn’t feeling good. The last two days he was in bed. That’s why he hasn’t been selected.”

Without Xhaka, Arsenal struggled to see out their game against Chelsea as the Blues came from behind in the last seven minutes to beat them at the weekend.

Xhaka may not go this January but it is hard to see how he has a long term future at the Emirates. Bridges have been burnt and as soon as his form drops or another bad tackle or penalty conceded then I suspect the fans will make their feelings known once again.

There is also the fact that Xhaka is not top class and Arsenal do need an upgrade.