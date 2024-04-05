Mikel Arteta insists the best is yet to come from in-form Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has been pleased with the form displayed by most of his Arsenal players since the beginning of the new year. The Spanish manager is content with their performances and finds it challenging to single out a standout performer within the group unless specific players are mentioned.

In anticipation of their upcoming match against Brighton this weekend, Arteta was questioned about the in-form Kai Havertz.

Havertz’s arrival at the Emirates didn’t generate much excitement among the Arsenal fanbase, given their lack of enthusiasm for his performances at Chelsea the previous season. Moreover, Havertz struggled to find his footing at the start of his Arsenal tenure and faced heavy criticism every time he took to the pitch.

Nevertheless, in recent weeks, Havertz has emerged as a standout player in many Arsenal matches, gradually vindicating the decision to bring him to the club and demonstrating his potential to excel.

Asked if we have seen the best of the German, Arteta told Arsenal Media:

“I don’t think so. At this age, and he’s just started with us, it’s his first season, he’s building those relationships. He’s moving in those positions as well and he’s that good, and with the intelligence that he has he can be much better.”

Arteta has enjoyed working with Havertz, and the German’s transformation is yet more proof that we can trust the manager to make the right purchases on the market.

