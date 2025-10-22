Mikel Arteta insists their win against Atletico was tough despite the result

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal’s emphatic 4–0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League was a hard-fought win, as the Gunners once again demonstrated why they are one of the strongest sides in Europe. The result highlighted their quality, but Arteta was quick to stress that it was far from a straightforward triumph.

Atletico Madrid are renowned for their defensive discipline and tactical organisation, while also boasting several talented attackers capable of troubling any opponent. Their combination of structure and counter-attacking ability made them a formidable challenge for Arsenal, who were well aware of the risks heading into the fixture.

A Battle of Patience and Precision

Despite Arsenal’s control of possession in the opening stages, Atletico remained compact and difficult to break down. The Gunners struggled to find openings in the first half, with the Spanish side standing firm and defending resolutely. Early in the second half, Atletico had a significant chance to take the lead, and had they converted it, the momentum of the match could have shifted dramatically.

However, Arsenal’s persistence eventually paid off. Once they found the breakthrough, their confidence surged and they produced a breathtaking spell of attacking football. In a remarkable 13-minute period, they scored four goals to seal a commanding victory that reflected their clinical edge rather than the overall balance of play.

Arteta Reflects on a Difficult Victory

As reported by Metro Sport, Mikel Arteta addressed the media after the match, emphasising the difficulty of the contest despite the convincing scoreline. He said, “It was a tough match.

After the goal they opened up a bit and it was a little easier for us to find the spaces. Very happy with the result.”

His remarks underlined the respect Arsenal’s manager holds for their opponents and the effort required from his players to secure such a result.

Defeating Atletico Madrid, known for their defensive strength and competitive resilience, is rarely an easy task. Arsenal’s ability to remain patient, adapt tactically, and capitalise on their chances reflects both their maturity and their growing confidence in Europe. The victory not only reinforced their status as one of the teams to beat in the Champions League but also demonstrated their capacity to overcome adversity and thrive against elite opposition.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…