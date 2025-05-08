Mikel Arteta insists there hasn’t been a better team than Arsenal in the UCL this campaign.

The Arsenal boss said the best team lost after getting beat in both legs by PSG. The French side’s 2-1 win in the second leg meant that Arsenal crashed out of a competition they’ve impressed in this campaign. Over the course of the two legs, Paris Saint-Germain were the better side, winning by a two goal margin on aggregate. Mikel Arteta disagreed however, as he even went as far as labeling Arsenal as the best side in the competition. As picked up by HaytersTV, Arteta told reporters: “100 percent I don’t think there’s been a better team [than Arsenal] in the competition so from what I have seen, but we are out. We deserved much more I think in both games. But this competition is about the boxes and in both boxes there are normally the strikers most of the time and the goalkeepers and he was the best player in both games.”

When further quizzed on whether he meant the best team lost the tie, the Spaniard added: “I think so, yes. Especially across 160 minutes. I’m saying that and they are saying that because they just told me that.”

“It gives me so much pride, but at the same time I’m so upset, so annoyed that we didn’t manage to do it. Today I see how much the players want it because they were in tears [at the end].”

Looking at his comments, one has to wonder if there might be any credence to it. Analyzing our UCL campaign, the Gunners finished 3rd losing only one game in the league phase. We also finished with the second best defensive record with only three goals conceded. Further looking at the knockout rounds, we blew away PSV and Real Madrid with surprising ease in what would’ve certainly sent a message to the rest of the competition (at the time)

Despite this, I scarcely can believe that we have been the best side in the competition this campaign. If you want to be the best then you’ll have to beat the best, we certainly haven’t done that as we’ve failed to beat the two finalists when we’ve met this season. Indeed, our two losses all campaign came against PSG and Inter Milan – three losses if counted separately – that’s just not good enough to win the Champions League!

The Gunners will have to pick themselves up fairly quickly. With three games of the Premier League season to go, Arsenal cannot afford to finish outside the top five. Liverpool are up next at the weekend and gooners will be hoping we bounce back!

Thoughts on Arteta’s comments gooners?

