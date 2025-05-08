Mikel Arteta insists there hasn’t been a better team than Arsenal in the UCL this campaign.

The Arsenal boss said the best team lost after getting beat in both legs by PSG. The French side’s 2-1 win in the second leg meant that Arsenal crashed out of a competition they’ve impressed in this campaign. Over the course of the two legs, Paris Saint-Germain were the better side, winning by a two goal margin on aggregate. Mikel Arteta disagreed however, as he even went as far as labeling Arsenal as the best side in the competition. As picked up by HaytersTV, Arteta told reporters: “100 percent I don’t think there’s been a better team [than Arsenal] in the competition so from what I have seen, but we are out. We deserved much more I think in both games. But this competition is about the boxes and in both boxes there are normally the strikers most of the time and the goalkeepers and he was the best player in both games.”
When further quizzed on whether he meant the best team lost the tie, the Spaniard added: “I think so, yes. Especially across 160 minutes. I’m saying that and they are saying that because they just told me that.”
“It gives me so much pride, but at the same time I’m so upset, so annoyed that we didn’t manage to do it. Today I see how much the players want it because they were in tears [at the end].”
Looking at his comments, one has to wonder if there might be any credence to it. Analyzing our UCL campaign, the Gunners finished 3rd losing only one game in the league phase. We also finished with the second best defensive record with only three goals conceded. Further looking at the knockout rounds, we blew away PSV and Real Madrid with surprising ease in what would’ve certainly sent a message to the rest of the competition (at the time)
Despite this, I scarcely can believe that we have been the best side in the competition this campaign. If you want to be the best then you’ll have to beat the best, we certainly haven’t done that as we’ve failed to beat the two finalists when we’ve met this season. Indeed, our two losses all campaign came against PSG and Inter Milan – three losses if counted separately – that’s just not good enough to win the Champions League!
The Gunners will have to pick themselves up fairly quickly. With three games of the Premier League season to go, Arsenal cannot afford to finish outside the top five. Liverpool are up next at the weekend and gooners will be hoping we bounce back!
Thoughts on Arteta’s comments gooners?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
It’s honestly getting embarassing now, the majority of Arsenal fans on forums/comment/groups are having to apologise to rival fans for the manager’s comments.
Results and another empty trophy season aside, the sheer arrogance to suggest we are the best team in the competition and by extension Europe is astounding.
You cannot fill a cup that is already fill, and that’s why a team that only needs a few tweaks to win a trophy won’t win one.
We’ve become a meme amongst other supporter groups
I would have believed him if I only watched Arsenal games. Gullible me😩😩😩
It is either he is delusional or he is leaving in alternate universe. This may explain why he keeps playing certain ways all matches and expects to be champion. Even Luis Enrique changed tactics to nullify our way of play to beat us.
Arsenal is certainly one of the best; not the best. They may be the best if they improvise in two vital positions – no.9 and LW and minimize on the errors they are so much prone to.
We are 13 points behind Liverpool so not close to being the best
So every other manager in the PL should be sacked then Dan?
At moment, Pep is even further behind, so do I see/hear city fans demanding his sacking, as we see here on JA?
Are they blaming the owner for not investing in the January window?
Seems to me, our fanbase is becoming more entitled in it’s thinking after every game.
I didn’t say Arteta should be sacked ?
I think City fans might not demand Peeps sacking because … Whisper it quietly he tends to win things ?
Look how their owners will respond to ours , eg look at January
And I bet if they are so far behind next season they won’t tolerate it
I didn’t say you did Dan? But if Arteta is so bad at his job, what does it say about the sixteen managers below him?
Arsene used to, whisper it quietly, win things but that didn’t help him did it?
How did their owners respond in the January window, when they knew that their main player would be out for the rest of the season…. did they sign a replacement in the January window?
We haven’t been this far behind for three seasons have we, so let’s wait and see what happens in the next transfer window shall we?
I bet we’ll see some signings.
I don’t think he is bad at his job
I think he will probably one day end up winning something at a Man City or Barcelona
Hope your right
Ken please forgive us for being entitled. We have never spent this much under one regime and in this little amount of time and have nothing to show for our spending.
When Chelsea did they won loads of trophies likewise city. And one should expect us to do likewise. What do you think.
@Aradi
Not in Europe.
Arteta would say that wouldn’t he…he’s trying to hang on to his job.
I don’t think he is trying to hang on to his job. The ONE criticism of our owners is their belief that Arteta can win the league or CL. They will misguidedly keep him again next season. And the same will happen. That is plainly obvious. He is not as good a manager as Pep, he is not as good as Slott and there are many managers better in Europe. That is fact, how is he expected to close the gap. Money will not do it alone. That has proved it.
@Reggie
I’m still shaking my head over the fact that we sacked a serial cup winner, only to hire and back a rookie. That says it all for me. Especially when fans on here use the lame excuse that the serial cup winner wasn’t the right fit for the club. But the rookie is. SMDH 🤔
NYG
If you are referring to Emery then what made him a good fit for us? The club spent over £200m on players whilst he was at the club. Failed to hop straight back into top4 when we were in a great position to do so and lost horribly to Chelsea in Baku. Villa backed him, and certainly did so in January and to what effect so far? His successes on the European stage haven’t materialised here just yet
@Sue P
What made him not a good fit for us, should be the question. Yeah, Chelsea beat us. But in what competition was that? The Europa league finals in his first season. And had he been able to get rid of the toxic players as Arteta was allowed to. Or even given the time and backing as Arteta has been given, you can bet he would have steered us to silverware after “5”years. My gripe is, if they weren’t going to back the guy, then why bring him in?
As for his time at Villa. He took them from the drop zone into Europe in no time. That speaks volumes. And take into account the team he’s working with compared to our nearly £billion superstars. Just sayin 😁
NY, I am gobsmacked by the way people are backing a manager that is not in the elite class. We employed him over Ancelotti and that says it all about us.
@Reggie
RealTalk 👍🏾
Reggie
I wanted Arsenal to hire an experienced manager who was also a winner. They did bring in Emery who had been.
Enter Arteta; an appointment that really surprised me. He had to be given a chance and was on the brink of being sacked but finishing 5th showed progress. You may think people like me are blinkered but I think you are to a certain extent. You don’t rate him so this blinds/blinkers you to improvements he has overseen. You believe that I make excuses for the injury laden season being the reason behind our current situation and I believe the injuries have had a devastating effect. They don’t amount to excuses to me. However, next season if Arteta is still employed at Arsenal, I will be as balanced as I always try to be in my assessment of his ability. If he falls short in terms of being overly pragmatic and lacks exciting football – which did feature before – as well as struggling to maintain a serious competitive edge then I really can change my mind.
An elite manager was always on my wish list – Guardiola before he went to City but they are few and far between. Who are these elite managers that will jump at the chance to come to Arsenal?
This bloke …
Can he not shut his trap for 2 mins ,he’s a walking embarrassment.
Liverpool finished top of the group stage and also went out to PSG so that’s one club better than us and also sit 15 points clear in the prem .
We might have been in the top 7-8 .
At least we beat Madrid ,that will live long in the memory (not).
He is right to be proud of the team but these kind of comments are embarrassing and invite ridicule.
I see nothing wrong in what he’s said.
If you take every team we’ve played against in the CL this season, not one of them has been better.
Inter, at home, were awarded a very dubious penalty and no more, while they put seven past Barcelona, while PSG have their keeper to thank for not losing both ties.
It’s time we looked more closely at the results and performances in this tournament and Mikel has every right to say what he thinks.
We weren’t embarrassed in any single game and didn’t see humiliating scores like 10-2 against us.
Judge the man on the results and performances in the CL, while remembering the devastating injuries he had with his first choice players.
Judging on results and performance PSG were better over two legs so we can’t be the best in Europe
The 16 managers below him, maybe didn’t have quite the kitty or time that he has?