Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of new England international

Mikel Arteta has become an admirer of Ben White and this could make the Spaniard move for the defender this summer.

The Brighton star has emerged as one of England’s finest centre-backs and his performances helped him to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

The defender had spent a season on loan at Leeds United and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League.

He was a subject of serious interest from the Whites last season, but Brighton stuck to their guns and kept him.

He impressed for them as they earned huge results against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal has just lost David Luiz and they will look to replace the Brazilian in this transfer window.

White has emerged as one of the top players who can replace the Brazilian and Mirror Football reports that Arteta is a fan of his.

The Spaniard will be backed to add new players to his Arsenal squad and signing White would be a major statement of intent.

The defender will not come cheap and the likes of Liverpool are also interested in his signature which means Arsenal might miss out on signing him considering that they cannot offer European football.