Mikel Arteta is confident Arsenal is now better than last year against Man City

Arsenal is facing Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend as the leading side in the league on goal difference.

Last season, the Gunners were on the cusp of remarkably winning the Premier League and faced City at a similar stage but at that time, Arsenal had drawn three consecutive games and their grip on the title was shaky.

City took good advantage and defeated Mikel Arteta’s men, with the Citizens eventually going on to win the Premier League ahead of Arsenal.

This time, things are much different. Arsenal has won all its league games in 2024, so it has momentum ahead of its trip to Manchester.

In his pre-match presser, Arteta was reminded of how his team collapsed at the Etihad at this stage last term. He said to Arsenal Media:

“[Last season] there were many factors that didn’t help us. We got the injuries in the Sporting game, and there was a lot happening and that momentum shifted to a more negative momentum. We were struggling to keep up [with City] because they kept winning, they won 14 or 15 games in a row and they managed to do it.

“[It showed] the level that we are facing and where we want to be. Certainly, that’s where we want to be and you have to make strong steps to get there. I think we have made some big ones in the last two or three years and we’re getting much closer and now it is about how you close that gap and actually try to be better than them.”

It makes no sense to compare both campaigns, but it is clear that we are in a better position this time around.

