Mikel Arteta is confident that Arsenal will keep his key man

At the beginning of the season, it appeared almost inevitable that this would be Thomas Partey’s final campaign at Arsenal. The midfielder had struggled with a series of persistent injuries since arriving at the Emirates, often leaving the club frustrated due to his limited availability. Despite his clear talent, his time on the pitch had been significantly restricted, prompting expectations that he would be moved on in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Partey has defied those expectations with an impressive resurgence. Over the course of the current season, he has displayed the level of form and fitness that Arsenal initially hoped for when he joined. His performances have not only silenced doubts but have also forced a reassessment of his future at the club.

Arteta Shifts His Stance on Midfield Plans

Arsenal had been linked with a move for Martin Zubimendi as part of their ongoing efforts to strengthen the midfield. Yet, Thomas Partey’s recent form has prompted Mikel Arteta to reconsider. Rather than allowing the Ghanaian to leave, the manager now wishes to keep him as a central part of his plans.

According to Football Insider, talks are underway between Arsenal and Partey regarding a contract extension. Arteta is reportedly confident that a new agreement can be reached, having made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he would prefer to retain the midfielder. The shift in stance underscores how valuable Partey’s presence has become in the latter part of the season.

Partey’s Return to Form Offers Arsenal Stability

Partey’s ability to maintain his fitness has been crucial. This consistency has not only improved the team’s midfield stability but has also reaffirmed his importance in Arteta’s tactical system. With his experience and composure on the ball, Partey has been one of Arsenal’s most reliable players this term.

Retaining a player of his calibre could provide much-needed continuity as Arsenal continue to develop their squad. Should he remain fit and committed, Partey could yet play a vital role in the Gunners’ ambitions for the next campaign. All signs now point toward a future in north London rather than an exit.

