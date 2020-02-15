Mikel Arteta is confident that Arsenal will offer youngster a new deal

Mikel Arteta expects Bukayo Saka performances will be rewarded with a new contract.

Mikel Arteta is confident that Arsenal will tie down Bukayo Saka to a new deal after the youngster’s rise to prominence.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s breakout star this campaign, he broke into the first team at the end of last season and he has continued his development with 23 appearances this season.

He has also shown his versatility after filling in at the back for the injured Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

He remains an important member of the team under Mikel Arteta following his debut under their former manager.

However, he has just 18 months left on his current deal and Liverpool alongside Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring his progress with close interest.

The Gunners would not want to lose him but with the 18-year-old on just £3k per week, he needs a contract renewal as soon as possible.

Arteta is confident that a new contract will be offered to him in the near future and he doesn’t seem to be bothered about losing the youngster.

He said per Arsenal.com: “I am really happy with how they [young players] are developing.

“Part of that developing is to improve the contract and to tie them to the club. But that has to follow a natural process.

“We have Edu, we have Raul [Sanllehi], Vinai [Venkatesham] and Huss [Fahmy] who are in charge of that and I am sure we will do the right thing when players deserve to improve and extend their contracts.”