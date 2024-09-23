Mikel Arteta is “delighted” that Emirates is now Arsenal’s home for the women’s team too

The Emirates Stadium will be the main home of Arsenal Women with 8 WSL home games being played there this 2024–25 season, as announced back in May.

Meadow Park has been the home of Arsenal’s Women’s team for years, but Arsenal believe it’s time to properly honour their women’s squad.

These fixtures could be increased even further with Champions League games (if they advance to the group stages by beating Hacken this midweek).

Arsenal Women’s ability to pull crowds, and even sell out the Emirates Stadium on a few occasions, has garnered significant attention.

During his latest press conference, a reporter asked Arsenal Men’s boss, Mikel Arteta, his thoughts on the club’s decision to make Emirates Stadium also the Arsenal Women’s home ground.

“It’s great. It’s another step, and I’m delighted that we’re doing that in the way that we’re doing that,” Arteta said, referring to the Emirates becoming the primary home for the women’s team.

“They fully deserve it, and it’s growing and growing. I’m very pleased to see that progress. As a club, we are strong in every sense, and I think it’s going to be really good.”

Arsenal Women’s opening game of the WSL campaign was played on Sunday afternoon, 22nd September, against Manchester City, at Emirates Stadium. Last season, our Gunners fell 1-0 to Liverpool in the WSL opening game. This time around we saw an exceptional game from Arsenal Women, as they took on the Cityzens.

A hard-fought end-to-end game ended in a 2-2 draw (the same as the men on the same day) which is a fair score given both these teams are hoping to go all the way to lifting the WSL title this season.

Next up for our Gunners is the 2nd leg UWCL round 2 tie against BK Hacken. That game will be played at Meadow Park on Thursday, kick-off: 19:30 UK.

Michelle M

