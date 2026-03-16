Mikel Arteta is delighted with the impact of “finishers” on his team

Mikel Arteta has often spoken about the importance of “finishers” and the influence they can have on the Arsenal team, and the Gunners’ recent victory against Everton has provided further evidence of their value.

Arsenal struggled to break down Everton during the early stages of the match, with the Toffees appearing well prepared to deal with the attacking threats posed by the home side. The starting players found it difficult to create decisive openings, as Everton defended with discipline and seemed to anticipate many of Arsenal’s attacking movements.

As the match progressed, Arteta turned to his bench in search of a breakthrough. The introduction of his so-called finishers proved decisive, with Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman both finding the net to secure an important victory for the Gunners.

Arteta Praises His Finishers

Speaking after the match, Arteta highlighted the significant contribution made by his substitutes and emphasised how important every member of the squad has been throughout the campaign. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

“The impact the finishers are having this season is remarkable. Everybody is important and adding to the team.

“There are times when we have to patient because with all the dominance and the amount of shots we have when we don’t score, the anxiety is building.

“You have to stay composed, be relentless in your desire to win the game and make something happen. The team had the spirit today.”

Importance of Squad Depth

The performance once again demonstrated that Arsenal possesses players on the bench capable of making decisive contributions. The club’s investment in strengthening squad depth at the start of the season now appears to be paying significant dividends.

Dowman, in particular, continues to show that he can play an important role for the team when called upon. His ability to influence matches from the bench adds another dimension to Arsenal’s attacking options.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres appears to have a notable impact when introduced later in games, providing energy and clinical finishing against tiring defenders. Performances like these reinforce Arteta’s belief that every player in the squad can be valuable, even if they are not regular starters.