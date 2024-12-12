Mikel Arteta is happy his fringe players did well against Monaco

The competitive matches are coming thick and fast, and clubs are facing the challenge of managing their players’ minutes to avoid fitness issues. Mikel Arteta made several changes to his team for Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over AS Monaco, with one of the most interesting alterations being the inclusion of Myles Lewis-Skelly in the starting lineup. Given Monaco’s strong form both domestically and in Europe this season, Arsenal knew it would not be an easy task to secure a win, making Arteta’s decisions a calculated gamble that ultimately paid off.

The match saw Arteta rotate his squad, with key players given a rest while others were handed the opportunity to shine. The changes were crucial, as Arsenal secured a comfortable victory, with two goals added in the second half after a few substitutions shifted the game’s momentum. For many of the club’s fringe players, it was a chance to prove themselves, and Arteta was pleased with their contributions.

Speaking after the match, Arteta reflected on the importance of the win and the performances of his players. “I’m very happy – it’s always very difficult to win in the Champions League,” he said to Arsenal Media. “3-0 and a clean sheet puts us in a really good position in the group. I’m really pleased as well to see some players that haven’t played that much – Myles coming in and having his [full] debut in the Champions League at 18 years old and performing the way he did, it was great.”

Arteta’s decision to rotate the squad allowed him to keep the team fresh while still maintaining a high level of performance. However, it’s clear that this approach, while effective, comes with its risks, as a new lineup is not always guaranteed to maintain the same standard. Nevertheless, the victory against Monaco demonstrated the strength and depth of Arsenal’s squad, with Arteta’s gamble on rotation proving successful for the team’s continued success in the Champions League.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…