Mikel Arteta is happy with Arsenal skipper’s reaction

Following Arsenal’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday, Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction with Martin Ødegaard’s response after being introduced from the bench.

Ødegaard was a surprise inclusion among the substitutes, but the decision reflected a dip in form that has been difficult to ignore. The Norwegian is enduring the toughest spell of his Arsenal career and has faced increasing criticism in recent months as he has struggled to influence games from midfield.

To his credit, Ødegaard responded positively when called upon, providing the assist for Gabriel Jesus’ goal late in the contest and contributing to a strong finish from the Gunners.

Arteta pleased with reaction

Speaking after the match, Arteta was keen to highlight both Ødegaard’s response and the wider team attitude. When asked about his captain’s performance, the Arsenal manager said, “So happy with the way he reacted, but in general the team, and obviously certain individuals. It’s normal, the opinions, the noise is part of that. What we can control is what we can do, how much we want it, and trying to get the best out of yourself and the team in every moment. The rest is not possible, and we’ll have to be judged on that, because there’s nothing else that we can do apart from giving our best.”

The comments underline Arteta’s focus on mindset and collective responsibility, particularly during a demanding period of the season.

Pressure remains on the captain

Despite the encouraging cameo, Ødegaard knows more is required. Arsenal possess a wealth of midfield options, and sustained underperformance could result in an extended spell on the sidelines. A return to consistent form is needed quickly if he is to reclaim his place as an automatic starter.

Away from the pitch, Ødegaard has also been linked with a surprise move back to Real Madrid. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the speculation stems from alleged tension between the midfielder and Arteta. The report claims Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, while also noting interest from Bayern Munich. However, it also states that any potential move would not be straightforward.

For now, Ødegaard’s focus must remain on rediscovering his best level and proving his value on the pitch during the crucial run in.

Do you think Ødegaard can regain his top form before the end of the season?

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…