Mikel Arteta is happy with “perfect” night against Chelsea

Arsenal secured a dramatic 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal last night, a result that booked their place in the final, but came after a demanding and tense encounter. It was a match the Gunners could easily have lost, given the pressure they faced for long periods.

Chelsea were far improved compared to the first leg and arrived with a clear determination to force their way back into the tie. The Blues controlled large spells of the game and tested Arsenal’s resilience, yet they were unable to find a way through a disciplined and well-organised defensive display.

Arsenal Withstand Sustained Pressure

Despite Chelsea’s dominance in phases, Arsenal continued to show why they are regarded as one of the strongest teams in the country. The Gunners defended with composure and patience, absorbing sustained pressure while limiting their opponents to half-chances. It was one of those matches where Arsenal could have conceded at any moment, but they remained focused and compact throughout.

Against the run of play, Kai Havertz delivered the decisive moment late in the contest, breaking Chelsea hearts with a goal that sealed progression to the final. The strike arrived at a point when Chelsea appeared more likely to score, making the outcome particularly painful for the visitors and especially satisfying for the home crowd.

Arteta Reflects on Fine Margins

Mikel Arteta’s side now has an opportunity to lift the first trophy available this season, a prospect that carries significant importance given their recent near misses. The manager expressed his satisfaction after the match, acknowledging both the challenge posed by Chelsea and the resilience shown by his players.

Speaking via the BBC, Arteta said, “It was a big night and it ended up in a perfect way. We knew it was going to be a really tough one, the conditions make it a real battle. I think we competed so well and we understood what he had to do. It was a game of very, very fine margins.”

His comments reflected the narrow nature of the contest and underlined the importance of Arsenal’s ability to endure pressure. The victory keeps their hopes of silverware alive and reinforces the defensive strength that has become a defining feature of Arteta’s team.