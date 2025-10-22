Mikel Arteta is impressed with the impact of Lewis-Skelly and Martinelli

Myles Lewis-Skelly has found playing opportunities difficult to come by this season, as Riccardo Calafiori’s exceptional form has made it challenging for the young defender to secure a regular spot in the Arsenal line-up. The Italian’s consistent performances have ensured his frequent selection, leaving Lewis-Skelly with fewer chances to feature in competitive fixtures.

However, in a recent Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Lewis-Skelly was handed a starting role, and he seized the opportunity with an impressive display. His contribution was pivotal, particularly when he provided a superb assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s goal, underlining his technical quality and composure under pressure.

Lewis-Skelly’s Standout Performance

Throughout the match, Lewis-Skelly demonstrated exceptional confidence and awareness, driving from midfield before delivering a precise pass that allowed the Brazilian forward to score. This moment encapsulated the energy and intelligence that characterised his overall performance. His efforts did not go unnoticed, as his manager expressed his satisfaction following the game.

Last season, Lewis-Skelly served as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back, a role he executed with maturity and consistency. The current campaign, however, has showcased the growing depth and competition within the squad, which has inevitably limited his appearances. Despite this, his latest showing against the La Liga side has once again highlighted his potential and versatility, offering Mikel Arteta a welcome selection dilemma in the coming matches.

Arteta’s Praise and Tactical Reflections

Speaking after the match, Arteta lauded Lewis-Skelly’s performance, noting his influence on the game and the chemistry he shared with Martinelli. As reported by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager stated: “That’s him (Lewis-Skelly), that’s his quality the way he carries the ball, attracts players and release the ball in the right moment. Martinelli was super today, and it was really good to see the way those two impacted the team today.”

This praise underscores Arteta’s appreciation for Lewis-Skelly’s ability to transition from defence to attack seamlessly, bringing dynamism and creativity to Arsenal’s play. With such commendations and performances, the young defender has undoubtedly reminded his manager of his capabilities and may well feature more prominently in upcoming fixtures.

In a season marked by intense competition for places, Lewis-Skelly’s recent display has reinforced his value to the squad and reaffirmed his readiness to step up whenever called upon.

