Mikel Arteta is not just aiming for Arsenal to win the League title – He wants to be the ‘best in the world’

Arteta knows what’s at stake next season, as he told Marca last week when asked if he believed that Arsenal will win the League after coming so close in the last campaign: “That is our ambition.” he said.
“We know the difficulty: it is the best League in the world and next season is going to be the most difficult League in the history of the Premier. Because? Last year it already was. I’ve been here for 22 years and I’ve never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organization, so many resources, such good coaches… and now Pochettino and Iraola have arrived. The level is that and to win the Premier you must be the best. That is why we have to be strengthened.
But even so, he is ready for next season. Last week for Arsenal, it was all about making progress regarding the transfer window.
Kai Havertz completed his move to the Emirates. Deals for Rice and Timber to join were also secured. Only a move for another top central midfielder did not materialize, but there’s still plenty of time to close that deal.
Last week’s plans went through. This week, Edu and Arteta are keen on closing two more deals. William Saliba and Reiss Nelson are set to commit their futures to Arsenal; each is tipped to sign four-year contracts.
Saliba’s future has been a hot topic for the last few months. There was a worry that he wouldn’t commit to staying at Arsenal past 2025, when his deal expires. Arsenal would have been forced to sell him this summer if he had rejected a new contract. Fortunately, news broke that he agreed to extend his stay, and he will put pen to paper this week.
As for Reiss Nelson, his contract expired last Friday. Arteta sees him as a crucial part of his project and wants him to stay. Some PL teams have tried to sway the Arsenal game-changer to join them, but with him putting pen to paper this week, they have to look elsewhere.
Arsenal’s activities this summer seem well calculated and thought out; hopefully, come next season, they will pay off and Arteta will get his wish to be the best in the world. As he also told Marca when asked if he was a better coach than he was as a player: “Ugh, difficult. I’ve only been in this for four years and my goal is to be the best in the world, but not on an absolute personal level, but to be the best manager in the world for Arsenal, to help these players and this club to be the best. Play better than anyone… and be able to win.”
How much are we all looking forward to next season?
Sam P
According to my sources Reiss Nelson has signed his new contract and of course Saliba too.
We are going to buy more players. Most possible Xavi Simons will be one. His agent is Darrien Dien, son of the great David Dien. They’ve been working behind the scenes on that deal for a while now.
Also we are probably also going to make an audacious move for Real Madrid’s Tchouameni if Liverpool get Lavia. The interest in Tchouameni is very real.
I for one am very much looking forward to the season ahead. This will be the true test for us now that we are back in UCL and with MA receiving some of the biggest financial backing on the planet over the past few years.
We can’t hide anywhere now which is good(deadwood/small squad etc etc all in the past), a true test of character and mentality!
Patience is good sometimes. Isn’t it? He would have been gotten rid of before he could have been given a proper chance to build his own team. That’s if some people’s sensationalism was listened to.
Now the majority of our fanbase seems to be very excited, optimistic and looking forward to next season.
Patience, Patience and more Patience is the way to go most of the time.
Isn’t it?
The goal to be the best in the world would be highly improbable to achieve, because Guardiola still manages a big team with almost limitless resources
This is true GAI
However, KDB maybe entering a dropping off as well as City experiencing their own changes behind the scenes which could affect them too. I’m not sure how long Pep intends to stay so there COULD be wobbles even though we expect MC to be super competitive
Arteta and Arsenal will be the best team in Europe this coming season. To achieve all that Arteta needs his troops to be in the same line with his project and willing to drive it with passion and dedication. This team can win trophies and Arteta gets his wish. And Arsenal will have more haters than ever before, that will make me more excited. Lol.
Sorry to bang on about patience but the Kroenkes were. This enabled the club at all levels to evolve. Sanhelli leaving was one of the most important decisions in my mind as was allowing what Arteta and Edu were planning to be for the longer term health of the club rather than a quick fix. (I think MA tried that with Willian and it didn’t work.)
Arteta’s steely determination impressed me immediately so I’m not surprised that he is aiming high for himself and Arsenal. He has been given the tools and will have been at Arsenal sufficiently long to put his vision into action
I think we need a new CF if we are to challenge City next season. I don’t want us to put all our hopes on Jesus and Nketiah.