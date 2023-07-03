Mikel Arteta is not just aiming for Arsenal to win the League title – He wants to be the ‘best in the world’

Arteta knows what’s at stake next season, as he told Marca last week when asked if he believed that Arsenal will win the League after coming so close in the last campaign: “That is our ambition.” he said.

“We know the difficulty: it is the best League in the world and next season is going to be the most difficult League in the history of the Premier. Because? Last year it already was. I’ve been here for 22 years and I’ve never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organization, so many resources, such good coaches… and now Pochettino and Iraola have arrived. The level is that and to win the Premier you must be the best. That is why we have to be strengthened.

But even so, he is ready for next season. Last week for Arsenal, it was all about making progress regarding the transfer window.

Kai Havertz completed his move to the Emirates. Deals for Rice and Timber to join were also secured. Only a move for another top central midfielder did not materialize, but there’s still plenty of time to close that deal.

Last week’s plans went through. This week, Edu and Arteta are keen on closing two more deals. William Saliba and Reiss Nelson are set to commit their futures to Arsenal; each is tipped to sign four-year contracts.

Saliba’s future has been a hot topic for the last few months. There was a worry that he wouldn’t commit to staying at Arsenal past 2025, when his deal expires. Arsenal would have been forced to sell him this summer if he had rejected a new contract. Fortunately, news broke that he agreed to extend his stay, and he will put pen to paper this week.

As for Reiss Nelson, his contract expired last Friday. Arteta sees him as a crucial part of his project and wants him to stay. Some PL teams have tried to sway the Arsenal game-changer to join them, but with him putting pen to paper this week, they have to look elsewhere.

Arsenal’s activities this summer seem well calculated and thought out; hopefully, come next season, they will pay off and Arteta will get his wish to be the best in the world. As he also told Marca when asked if he was a better coach than he was as a player: “Ugh, difficult. I’ve only been in this for four years and my goal is to be the best in the world, but not on an absolute personal level, but to be the best manager in the world for Arsenal, to help these players and this club to be the best. Play better than anyone… and be able to win.”

