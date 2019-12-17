Mikel Arteta is not the only candidate under consideration for Arsenal job

Arsenal managerial search gets a new twist as Patrick Vieira emerges as the primary target

Arsenal’s search for a new manager is taking too long as the team continues to struggle, but it seems they are not as close to appointing a new manager as we think.

The Gunners have shortlisted a number of targets to take over from interim boss, Freddie Ljungberg, two of which are former Arsenal players.

Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira have been considered for the job but the former seemed to have been closer to becoming their next manager.

It seems Arteta’s role in Manchester City’s dominance of the English game has impressed Arsenal’s board and they reportedly have been meeting with the Spaniard with hopes of making him their next manager.

However, Express Sport claims that there has been a new twist in the chase and Patrick Vieira has jumped to the top of the list of targets.

Vieira has earlier admitted that it would be hard for him to turn down his former club if they made an approach for his services.

The former midfielder is doing a good job as the manager of Nice at the moment. They haven’t been in top form lately, but Vieira’s job is secure.

The latest twist means that it could take some more time before Arsenal gets their permanent manager.