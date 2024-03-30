Mikel Arteta is open to using an unusual training method to earn a result at City

Mikel Arteta is indeed effecting a transformation at Arsenal through his mindset and training methodology, rendering the Gunners a formidable opponent on the field.

Prior to his tenure at the Emirates, when Arsenal faced formidable opponents such as Liverpool and Manchester City, the prevailing expectation was often a defeat. However, since Arteta took charge and began instilling a new culture and mentality within the club, there has been a noticeable shift in a positive direction.

Arteta approaches each game uniquely, meticulously preparing his team to maximize their chances of success. This dedication to thorough preparation has yielded tangible results, with Arsenal securing victories against top-tier rivals like Liverpool and Manchester City at home this season.

A notable instance illustrating Arteta’s unconventional approach occurred when he was filmed blasting out Liverpool’s iconic anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” while preparing for a match against the Reds. While it remains uncertain if similar methods are employed for every opponent, the effectiveness of Arteta’s strategies is undeniable.

As Arsenal gears up to face City once again this weekend, there’s anticipation regarding Arteta’s approach to preparation. While the specifics remain undisclosed, Arteta’s track record suggests that his meticulous planning and innovative methods could once again play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s performance on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by Goal:

“What if I tell you that I did something when we beat Man City at home? I might have done it and maybe it was needed because we won! It doesn’t work like that. We have to do what we feel and what the team needs and try to shape that up so they are in the best possible mindset and are convinced and have the feeling that they’re going to beat any opponent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is a very innovative manager, and his decisions have been unique yet effective, which is why we trust him to keep improving this team.

Hopefully, they will return from Manchester with all three points this weekend.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…