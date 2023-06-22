Mikel Arteta is planning to use Havertz in a different role

Some Arsenal fans have expressed scepticism about the club’s pursuit of Chelsea’s Kai Havertz in the current transfer window, particularly due to his lack of prolific goal-scoring ability.

Last season, Havertz was deployed as the main striker for Chelsea, primarily because the team lacked another prominent goal-scorer. However, he did not have the most impressive season, and Chelsea struggled as a collective.

This has led many Arsenal fans to question why their club would be interested in signing Havertz. However, according to a report in the Daily Mail, the intention is not to play him as a striker at Arsenal.

Instead, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly plans to utilize Havertz as a replacement for Granit Xhaka in a number 8 role, similar to the position he played during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

By deploying Havertz in a different position, Arteta aims to maximise the player’s strengths and provide a different dimension to Arsenal’s midfield.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is a fine player and probably has struggled in England because he has not been used correctly.

It surprises most Arsenal fans that their club is moving for the German, but we must learn to trust the judgement of Arteta as he has shown in the past that he knows what he is doing.

Hopefully, Havertz will join us and become one of our best signings in a long time.