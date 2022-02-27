Mikel Arteta is prepared to cash in on 15m euros rated Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka’s future at Arsenal is far from certain, with the Swiss midfielder tipped to leave the club at the end of this season.

He was the subject of transfer interest from AS Roma in the summer, but the Italians couldn’t strike a deal with Arsenal.

The Gunners responded by offering him a contract until 2024 and that was expected to make them go away.

However, Todofichajes says it has hardly changed the stance of Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese boss continuing to press his club to sign the midfielder.

The report further reveals that Mikel Arteta kept him at the Emirates, not as a matter of necessity, but because it made footballing sense.

The Spaniard is now willing to finally cash in on the former Arsenal captain and a fee of around 15m euros would be enough to get the Gunners in the mood to do business.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a good servant to Arteta, but the Swiss midfielder is not exactly an indispensable player at the club.

We need his presence in the dressing room because of his experience as a footballer. However, there are other players in the team who will help with that.

If we can get 15m euros from selling him, that should contribute towards signing a much younger and probably effective replacement, like Douglas Luiz or Yves Bissouma.