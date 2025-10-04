Mikel Arteta is privileged to reach 300 Arsenal games

When Mikel Arteta leads his team out against West Ham this weekend, he will mark his 300th game as Arsenal manager. It is a significant milestone in a tenure that began in 2019 when the club turned to him following the dismissal of Unai Emery. Since that time, Arteta has overseen a remarkable transformation at the Emirates Stadium.

The final years of Arsène Wenger’s reign were marked by inconsistency, and those struggles persisted under Emery. Restoring Arsenal to a competitive level was never going to be straightforward, but Arteta has steadily worked to rebuild the side. Through persistence, discipline, and a clear vision, the former midfielder has guided the club back to a position where they are once again regarded as genuine contenders in English football.

A Journey of Progress

Arteta’s leadership has brought stability to a club that had endured several years of turbulence. His approach has combined tactical innovation with the cultivation of a strong team spirit, producing a squad that continues to improve season after season. Arsenal are now seen as one of the clubs expected to succeed over the coming years, and there is widespread recognition that they have found a manager capable of guiding them towards sustained success.

In a footballing environment where managers are often dismissed if they do not deliver immediate trophies, Arteta has benefited from the trust and patience of the Arsenal hierarchy. That faith has been repaid through steady progress on the pitch, with the team evolving into a more disciplined and ambitious unit.

Arteta’s Reflections on the Role

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta reflected on the privilege of reaching such a milestone. He said:

“I feel very privileged, I’m really enjoying what I do with the people that do it, and we know in our job it’s about winning a lot of football matches if you want to stay in the job.

“The other thing is while we are doing this, make sure as well that we enjoy our profession because it’s got, in my opinion, some of the most beautiful things that you can experience in life, and trying to do both things at the same time.”

His words underline both the demands of the role and the sense of fulfilment he has found in leading Arsenal. Arteta has proven to be the ideal figure for the club, building a squad that appears capable of challenging for major honours sooner than many might have anticipated.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…