Mikel Arteta is pushing Arsenal’s interest in La Liga free agent

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Oscar Mingueza as the defender prepares to leave Celta Vigo as a free agent at the end of this month. The Spaniard has emerged as a potential target for the Gunners as they continue assessing options to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

The defender has been one of the standout performers in La Liga in recent campaigns and has shown confidence in his ability to secure a move to a bigger club by opting against signing a new contract with Celta Vigo.

His consistent performances and versatility have attracted attention from several clubs, making him one of the more notable free agents available this summer.

Arteta Driving Arsenal Interest

According to Metro Sport, Mikel Arteta is the driving force behind Arsenal’s interest in Mingueza and is keen to bring the defender to the Emirates.

Arsenal appear serious about pursuing the move now that the player is available on a free transfer. Arteta reportedly values his profile, particularly because of his ability to operate effectively as both a centre-back and a right-back.

The manager is also believed to appreciate Mingueza’s fitness record, which could make him a reliable option within a squad expected to compete on multiple fronts throughout the campaign.

Potential Role in Arsenal Squad

Arsenal could decide to replace Ben White this summer if they choose to part ways with the Englishman, and Mingueza may emerge as the player selected to strengthen the group in that scenario.

His versatility would provide the squad with additional depth and flexibility, qualities that are highly valued by Arteta as he continues to shape his team.

In the coming weeks, it should become clearer whether Arsenal’s hierarchy share the manager’s enthusiasm and are prepared to move forward with an offer. The club will need to decide if Mingueza is the right fit as they look to reinforce their options ahead of their title defence next season.

While the defender has attracted interest from other clubs, Arsenal’s involvement could prove significant. If Mingueza becomes convinced that the Gunners are serious about signing him, he may choose to prioritise a move to the Emirates over alternative opportunities elsewhere.

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