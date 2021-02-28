Mikel Arteta is staying positive on Smith Rowe’s injury

Emile Smith Rowe was unable to complete the first half for Arsenal against Leicester this afternoon, and there was initial fears over his injury.

The 20 year-old has been an integral player for the club since breaking into the first-team on Boxing Day, with the manager having opted to experiment with a 4-2-3-1 system.

More recently he has played on the left of the three to accommodate Odegaard, but has made his biggest impression through the middle, and his absence will leave the Norwegian midfielder as our main option centrally.

The Gunners were tied at 1-1 when the young English midfielder had to stop play, with Martin Odegaard coming off the bench to take his place.

“It was a muscular injury,” Arteta told BT Sport’s match coverage (via HITC). “He wasn’t feeling very comfortable to carry on playing, so we decided to take him out. Hopefully it’s not too much.”

With less than two weeks before we return to Europa League action, fingers crossed that we are able to call upon our young starlet, who could well be a huge loss.

With any luck, Mikel Arteta’s hope isn’t misplaced and we will be able to welcome him back in time for our Greek opponents Olympiacos.

Is Odegaard the only squad member likely to play in the AM role in ESR’s absence?

Patrick