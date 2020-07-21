Mikel Arteta is struggling to give star man rest because of his competitive nature

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the first names on the Arsenal team-sheet as his goals continue to prove very important for the club.

The Gabonese striker won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season, and he is in the running to win it again this campaign.

His importance to the Gunners cannot be overstated, and he has been one player that has featured in almost every game for the club this season.

Mikel Arteta knows that he will have to rest his top players as the fixtures come in thick and fast, but he has revealed that Aubameyang’s competitive nature is making resting him not so easy.

The Spaniard revealed that his quest to give the striker some rest was the reason why he didn’t start the former Borussia Dortmund man in the game against Liverpool, before adding that the striker, like his teammates, are so competitive and they want to play all the time.

“That is what I did a little bit against Liverpool, to throw him in a moment in the game where I thought it was going to give him a better chance and as well he’d be a little bit fresher for the semi-final,” said Arteta via Mirror Sports.

“But these players they want to play every single minute and they are so competitive. That’s what makes them so good as well.”