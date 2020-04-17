Mikel Arteta is targeting three positions in the summer claims Ornstein

Mikel Arteta has reportedly advised the Arsenal hierarchy to target a defender, a holding midfielder and an attacker in the next transfer window according to David Ornstein at the Athletic.

The Gunners have plans to change their playing staff in the summer with several players linked with a move to the Emirates.

Ornstein also claims that as well as players coming in, the club would also open the door for some of them to leave the Emirates.

He also reckons that Arsenal’s incomings would be influenced by how the futures of some of their players are resolved.

The club is negotiating for the extension of deals for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, both players are not considered indispensable and they could cash in on them if the right offers come.

The futures of their loan players like Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares are yet to be decided as the club waits to see the proper post-coronavirus picture.

Other claims from Ornstein include that while Arsenal is open to selling their top players, they will do so only if their value is not affected too much by the coronavirus outbreak, otherwise, the Gunners may be forced to hold on to their top stars instead.

Arteta has plans to bring in some exciting players of his own to get them started on his ideas afresh, but that would depend on how much money the club can make available for fresh transfers.