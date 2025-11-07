Mikel Arteta is thrilled to have long-term absentee back in training

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has returned to training almost a year after suffering a serious injury. The Brazilian striker has been sidelined since the start of 2025, during one of the most promising periods of his career. His absence was a significant blow to Arsenal, as he had begun to demonstrate his best form for the Gunners before being struck down.

Following a successful surgery, Jesus has spent the past months dedicated to regaining full fitness. The process has been long and challenging, but the striker is now training alongside his teammates for the first time since his injury. His return comes at a crucial point in the season as Arsenal prepare for an important away game at Sunderland, and the team will hope that he can quickly regain match sharpness.

Jesus’ Return to Training

Jesus’ presence in training marks a major step in his recovery and offers Arsenal an additional attacking option. The forward is expected to contribute his pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability, providing a boost to a team that has shown strong form this season. His return also provides added competition within the squad, helping to maintain high standards in training and matches alike.

Arteta on Jesus’ Impact

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta expressed his excitement about having Jesus back in the squad. He said: “I’m thrilled to have him. I think he’s going to add something extra to the team that we don’t have, and make sure that very soon we see him on that pitch making an impact for the team.”

The manager’s comments underline the significance of Jesus’ return and the role he is expected to play in Arsenal’s campaign. After such a lengthy absence, both the player and the team will be eager to see him make an immediate contribution on the field, helping the Gunners maintain their momentum and compete for honours this season.

