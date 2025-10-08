Mikel Arteta is tipped to manage European giant in the future

Mikel Arteta has been widely tipped to become the manager of Barcelona in the future as he continues to guide Arsenal’s steady rise under his leadership. The Spanish coach has earned significant recognition for his tactical intelligence and ability to develop his team season after season. His work at the Emirates Stadium has positioned him among the most respected managers in modern football.
Arteta’s Progress and Arsenal’s Growth
Since taking charge at Arsenal, Arteta has transformed the club into one of the Premier League’s most competitive sides. Each season has brought visible improvement, with the Gunners evolving in style, mentality, and consistency. He is regarded as part of a new generation of coaches who combine innovative ideas with a deep understanding of modern football dynamics. His attention to detail and commitment to progress have made him a central figure in Arsenal’s long-term project.
The club recognises his importance and feels fortunate to have him leading the team. Many within Arsenal expect him to remain at the helm for years to come, with the hope that his methods will soon translate into major silverware. Supporters and pundits alike anticipate that this season could finally bring the trophies that Arteta’s hard work and vision deserve.
Mendieta’s Admiration and Future Prediction
According to Metro Sports, former Valencia midfielder Gaizka Mendieta believes Arteta’s future could eventually lead him back to Spain in charge of Barcelona. Mendieta praised the Arsenal manager’s achievements, stating, “The job he’s doing at Arsenal and from now until the moment he leaves, which I’m assuming will be a long term, I’m sure there’ll be more trophies in the cabinet.”
He further explained, “Like PSG, every season Arsenal can get better, get stronger and keep getting to the latter stages. Big clubs will be knocking on the door, Barca included, as well as other big clubs and even national teams, he will have a lot of offers on the table.”
Mendieta’s comments reflect the growing respect Arteta commands across European football. Although Barcelona are not currently seeking a new manager, many believe the club could pursue Arteta in the future, given his strong ties to Spain and his proven record of tactical development.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Barca wouldn’t allow him the luxuries he’s had here that’s for sure .
Hopefully if we are empty handed once again at the end of the season Barca can have their wish .
Dan Kit: You’re on point.
We are heading towards a decade now without trophies note ……… I like him tough but while our manager is good, he’s a little overhyped may be!!
Without any serious trophy at the end of the season with the resources he got this summer ……. just praying Barca get ready to welcome home.
**trophies of note
What do class as “trophies of note” ?
Herr Drier: What is there to show for huge hype around him for the last 5-6 years now?
I have absolutely nothing against the man. But it doesn’t help when results do show we may be overrating him. The story the top 4 is stale …… our history (>25 years) has us right there at the top. The recent past is s record of some underperformance, and we have therefore remained at our old level. We’ve always been capable of much results (overall) than has been the case.
Tyndale, care to answer my question before I answer yours ?
The gaffer is probably the most in demand manager despite lacking major silverware.
His significant success in transforming Arsenal into a top tier club, achieving consistent premier league and champions league contention after years of decline.
The gaffer tactical ability to develop a possession base , attacking style football, the growth of a commitment of a young squad, and his strong leadership and motivational skills will make him a highly sought after manager.
The foundation he has is undoubtedly excellent and that’s just about it and nothing much!!
Do you seriously believe I don’t want him to succeed?
But doesn’t it hurt after so many years “building the team” without progressing much beyond his good base then you’re told some “giant European …. wants him ……”!! What?!
How far from that league of Eropean giants are we and what’s holding us from being at the top of it with him as our Manager?
Then let him go if that’s how small he’s helping us to be!!
Sporting a smirky little grin on his, the gaffer seems more confident this season, his man management has dramatically improve.
One has to admit, there is a swag about him just now
I don’t see Arteta going soon he is a die heart arsenal fan during is days at Manchester city he never celebrated whenever City score or win against the Gunners, and with the kind of respect and understanding he and Kroenke Sports Agency have for each other i don’t see them going to the extent of parting ways.
🤞 he’s here for many, many years, winning trophies.