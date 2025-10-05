Mikel Arteta is ‘very proud’ to reach 300 games for Arsenal

Arsenal marked a significant milestone with their victory against West Ham last time out, moving above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League in the process. Goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka either side of the break were enough to see off a side that has caused problems in recent seasons. The performance was not spectacular, but Arsenal were the far superior side in every area of the pitch. Aside from Martin Ødegaard’s unfortunate knee injury, it would have been a perfect afternoon for Mikel Arteta in his 300th game in charge.

The game marked a key moment in the Spaniard’s managerial career. Quizzed on winning in his 300th game in charge, Arteta told reporters: “Very proud, it is a big number for this football club. I want to thank everybody, especially my coaching staff who have been with me since day one. Without them, it is impossible, first of all, to do the job and secondly to enjoy it, so I know that I have the best people in the world around me. Also the players and the staff that have been with me since day one, supporting, helping me to be a better coach, to learn from them, to inspire me and to enjoy the good moments as well. I wanted to celebrate it with a win, I have got it. Now we have an international break to enjoy it and use the time as well to prepare because what is coming before the next break is going to be really difficult again.”

Arteta’s journey to 300 games

Since arriving at the club in December 2019, Arteta has overseen a period of massive change. From consecutive 8th-placed finishes to top-four heartache and finally to the title disappointment of recent seasons, he has contributed immensely to Arsenal’s resurgence.

Time to turn progress into trophies

That said, a tally of just one major trophy is not enough to satisfy the expectations at a club of this stature. Arteta knows he will ultimately be remembered for tangible achievements. Thankfully for the Spaniard, Arsenal are now in a fantastic position to finally get over the line this campaign thanks to the quality they brought in over the summer.

What do you think, Gooners? Can Arteta turn his 300-game milestone into the season that finally delivers the Premier League title?

Benjamin Kenneth

