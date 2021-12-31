Mikel Arteta keen to add Aston Villa man to his squad

Arsenal could strengthen their midfield in the January transfer window with Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

ESPN says the Gunners remain interested in a move for his teammate, Ollie Watkins and names the former Manchester City man as another player who they want to add to their squad.

They could lose Mohamed Elneny in the summer as the Egyptian’s deal expires at the Emirates.

The report says Luiz is on Arteta’s radar because the Spanish boss wants to sign a holding midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal added Albert Sambi Lokonga to the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

But the club needs greater squad depth and quality competition in that position.

Luiz has been a key member of the current Villa side that has impressed the Premier League.

At 23, he is still very young and Mikel Arteta can mould him into the midfielder he needs.

However, Villa is an ambitious side and has been splashing the cash on new players themselves.

They would not make things easy for Arsenal, and we might have to wait until the summer before we can land him.

It remains unclear how much they would sell him for, but Transfermarkt values him at €35m.