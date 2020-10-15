Mikel Arteta keeps the door open for Arsene Wenger

Mikel Arteta has opened the door for Arsene Wenger to return to Arsenal in some capacity after hailing the manager who brought him to the club as a player.

Wenger spent more than 20 years as the manager of the Gunners before he was asked to resign in 2018.

He was replaced by Unai Emery, but the Spaniard didn’t last two full seasons at the club before he was sacked.

Arteta became the club’s next permanent manager and he has overseen some of the best times in the club’s recent history.

He was speaking about the Frenchman recently and he claimed that he would like to have Wenger around because he is a massive figure for the club and he will learn so much from being around him.

He also hailed the Frenchman as someone who helped evolve the modern Arsenal.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “I would like to see him back around us.

“He was a massive figure for me and he’s someone that I can still learn a lot of things from and I would like to have him closer to us.

“Obviously the actual environment at the moment doesn’t allow us to do it, but I think he’s a figure that has to be very present in what we do at the football club because he is, in my opinion, the one who had the vision and helped this club to evolve and be what it is today.”