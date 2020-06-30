Mikel Arteta keeps the door open for Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil are two Arsenal players who have recently been axed from the team.

Ozil is a long-term absentee with the German not featuring for the club since the restart, however, Guendouzi has just been axed from the team by Mikel Arteta because of his discipline.

The young Frenchman seems to be struggling with his attitude and Arteta doesn’t any kind of negative energy around his team.

Guendouzi has been tipped to leave Arsenal in the summer and he even told the club that he wanted to go (The Metro).

Although the club turned down his request, it seemed that Arteta might be planning for life without him and Ozil.

Ahead of Arsenal’s game against Norwich, Arteta was asked if both players would still have a future at Arsenal and the Spaniard refused to shut the door on both of them, claiming that he is banking on every current member of his team.

He said as quoted by Goal.com: “I said that everybody that I have in the squad, my job is to get the maximum out of them and to try to help them and support them. And if they are willing, everybody is welcome.

“I always hope that the players want to give their best.”

When pressed further on Mesut Ozil, he added: “The players want to play as well as possible, train as well as possible and then it’s a tricky game.

“You have momentum, you have your team-mates to help you as well and you need confidence. It’s not just one factor but I never doubt that the players want to do their best.”

Have to say, that is hardly a ringing endorsement for either player but they still have a chance to show Arteta that they can be of value as long as their attitudes are right.