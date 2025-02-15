Mikel Arteta knows what to expect from Leicester City today

Arsenal face a tough challenge against Leicester City in the Premier League today, and it is a fixture they must win to keep their title hopes alive. As the season progresses, every match becomes crucial, and Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford to drop points if they hope to dethrone Liverpool and become English champions.

The Gunners have been chasing Liverpool for much of the campaign, with the Reds maintaining strong form and showing no signs of slowing down. Arsenal, however, remain determined to push them until the very end. The London side have just returned from a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, which should have helped them sharpen their fitness and tactics for the remainder of the season. With the intensity of the title race increasing, every advantage matters, and Arteta will be hoping the time away has helped his squad regroup and refocus.

Liverpool have now played their outstanding game, but they were unable to secure a win against Everton. That result has kept the gap between Arsenal and the top at seven points. A victory today would allow the Gunners to close the deficit to just four, increasing the pressure on their rivals. However, Leicester City will not be easy opponents, and they will be eager to take something from this match as they fight for their own survival in the league.

Mikel Arteta knows this will be a challenging game, and when asked what he expects from the Foxes, he told Arsenal Media:

“Very difficult. At home against top opponents, they make life very difficult. I know Ruud very well and how he sets up his teams, and you can see the spirit there. They are very much alive and a threat.”

Leicester are battling to avoid relegation, which makes them dangerous opponents. Teams in their position often show extra determination and resilience, especially when playing at home. They will not make life easy for Arsenal, and Arteta’s men must be at their best to secure the crucial three points. The Gunners must capitalise on Liverpool’s recent slip and ensure they keep their title ambitions alive by securing a victory today.