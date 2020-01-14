Mikel Arteta looking at a couple of January loan signings only

Mikel Arteta to make not more than two loan signings this month, here is why.

Arsenal has been linked with moves for several players this month and it appears that Mikel Arteta might have been working on a few deals.

However, the Gunners are not so keen to make additions to their squad in this transfer window, according to the Athletics David Ornstein per Metro Sport.

Arteta has been taking time to understand the players at his disposal for a while now, moods have improved and results have also gotten better.

There have been issues at the back with some players underperforming while others have been struggling with injury.

These issues have caused the Gunners to be linked with all sorts of defenders in this window, however, the report claims that Arsenal will be making no more than two loan signings this month.

This is because Mikel Arteta has been impressed by the application and the quality of the players at his disposal and he wants to keep the team developing together.

The report further claims that the Gunners would mostly be looking for players who can act as a backup to their original players, with a new left centre back high on their list.

A new midfielder may also be brought in, while a versatile fullback could also be signed on loan to provide cover for those positions.