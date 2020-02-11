Mikel Arteta looking to beat Chelsea and Man Utd to talented teenager

Arsenal is in a three-horse race to sign Hartlepool’s 17 years goalie, Brad Young.

The teenager has been in fine form for the National League side and it seems only a matter of time before he makes the move up through the divisions.

The Gunners are not the only team looking to bring him into their side with Sun Sport claiming that Chelsea and Manchester United also have serious interests in the former Sunderland man.

The report further claims that the Blues are leading the race for his signature and that they have invited him and his representatives in for talks.

Arsenal has shown over the years that they are the best breeding ground for budding talents and the number of opportunities that the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been given this season should help them convince Young to join them.

Young will find it hard to displace current number one, Bernd Leno but he has time on his side and in the future, he could become the Gunners’ first choice.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be targeting at least a trophy or a top-four finish next season and he will look to bring in experienced professionals as well as hot prospects.

If Young joins Arsenal he would most likely be shipped out on-loan to gain more first-team experience.

The fact that three of England’s top clubs are chasing the signature of Young gives a clear indication of the potential he must possess. Hopefully, he will choose Arsenal over Chelsea and United.